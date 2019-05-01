Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians that no section of the country will suffer neglect under his watch.

Buhari gave the assurance while delivering his speech at the inauguration and handing over of some erosion/flood control and road improvement projects at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state on Tuesday.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, the President said the flooding project which is an ecological intervention programme will help combat the flooding challenge the university is faced with and also add to the government’s efforts in tackling environmental problems in the country.

“It was fully completed in March 2019. The project is expected to check flooding menace within the university campus.

“Today’s project inauguration and handing over must be commended as it will offer the community an opportunity to take ownership of the project in order to ensure its care, maintenance and stability.

“I, therefore, call on the benefiting community to see the projects as yours, jealously guard it and prevent dumping of refuse in the constructed drainage channels,” he said.