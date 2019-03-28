Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye has been spotted as she visits controversial South African Pastor, Alph Lukau, who “resurrected a Dead man”.

The award-winning actress visited the Alleluia International Ministries church with her daughter and they were called out by the pastor as he made some prophetic declarations into their lives.

In a video which recently surfaced online, Oge Okoye was seen weeping as the controversial pastor Lukau made some prophecies.

Alph Lukau in the video tells the Nollywood actress that there are certain people they need to pray against from her life.

He said: “I am speaking acceleration…somebody got to help you because there are some people we got to root out because they do not want you to become a media story, do you understand. I just don’t want media story. There are some people that we need to kick out then they will know that you came to see Alph Lukau,” he said.

Recall that a viral video had shown Alph Lukau “resurrecting a dead man”. The video which earned criticism, had the pastor confess the truth behind the incident.

Speaking to Gauteng broadcaster Power FM’, Pastor Lukau said he was busy with a sermon when he was interrupted and told that a person in a coffin had been brought to the church.

However, he apologized for deceiving the public, adding that the man was alive when he arrived the church in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He said, “Before entering the premises of the church, the coffin began to shake, meaning the person was alive.

“I am not sure why the man was brought to me. We were in the house of God and I’m just a pastor serving in the house of the Lord.

“ I think that they brought the person to church because they believed that God had the ability to resurrect the person.

“But still our brother was alive even before he was brought to church and we really apologize for not telling the truth to congregation and everyone in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor Jim Iyke was “delivered from evil spirit” at the synagogue church of all nation (SCOAN), headed by Prophet TB Joshua on September 29, 2013.