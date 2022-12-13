Norwegian Prime Minister Wrongly Labelled As Nigerian On Twitter

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Twitter accounts of some Norwegian government figures have been wrongly labelled as Nigerian government organizations by the platform.

The handler of the Twitter account for the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attention of Twitter’s support team to the error in a tweet, which also affected the account of the country’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stone, as well as its Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt.

The tag under the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account currently reads, “Nigeria government organization”, while the tag under the Prime Minister’s account reads “Nigeria government official”.

“Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway.

“P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt”, the tweet read.

However, at the time of filing the report, the tag on the Foreign Minister’s account was corrected to “Norwegian government official”.