‘Not Our Students’- Kwara Poly Disowns Suspects Alleged To Have Killed Club Owner

The management of Kwara State Polytechnic has stated that Adama Joseph and Vandora Oreoluwa, who were paraded by the Nigeria Police for killing a club owner, Adeniyi Ojo, in a hotel located in Ilorin, Kwara State are not students of the institution.

A statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba, on Thursday said that its students were good ambassadors of the polytechnic, the state, and Nigeria and will never indulge in such crime.

“The Management wishes to disclaim this discrediting and malicious news about the institution, stating that the suspects being paraded in Abuja by the force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, are students of Kwara State Polytechnic.

“The Polytechnic management wishes to state categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the polytechnic, the state, and Nigeria at large and will never indulge in such acts,” the statement said.

The school maintained that the suspects’ claim that they finished from the school was untrue, baseless, and a figment of their imagination, adding that the allegation was intended to drag the name of the institution to mud.

Recall that the two suspects were paraded by the police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, for killing a club owner.

One of the suspects, Adama had narrated how she and her friend, Oreoluwa had lured Ojo to a hotel with a promise of having a threesome with him.

Adama, who claimed that they only wanted to steal from him, said they didn’t know that the man was dead when they left with his phone.

She also claimed to have finished her ND programme at Kwara Polytechnic before the incident happened.

