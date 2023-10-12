BAYELSA: ‘Jankara Judgement’ Can’t Stop My Governorship Bid, Sylva Declares

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Timipre Sylva, the candidate representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming Bayelsa governorship election, has addressed concerns regarding his disqualification by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, assuring his supporters that it will not deter his quest for victory.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the said court had declared that Sylva, having been previously sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution if allowed to contest again.

The judge held that Sylva would spend more than eight years in office if he won the election and was sworn in as governor, contrary to provisions of the constitution.

In his first public statement following the court ruling, Sylva told supporters at a political rally in Agoro, Ekeremor Local Government Area (LGA), to focus on participating actively in the forthcoming election.

“Don’t be dismayed about the ruling, just be prepared to come out en masse on November 11, to cast your vote for our party, the APC.

“Some people are afraid of the election, they are panicking, so they went and procured some jankara judgement. We want to assure you that, that judgement will not stand because it is against natural justice.

“So, just carry on, no worries at all just come out and vote for us and I assure you that the lives of the people of this community will never be the same again,” he declared.

The former governor pledged to complete the West Senatorial Road and extend it to the Agee Community, promising significant development if entrusted with the mandate at the poll.

He also vowed to address the long-standing issue of the non-recognition of the paramount ruler within the oil-rich community and strive to enhance the quality of life for the people.

According to Sylva, he’s familiar with the challenges associated with the non-recognition of the traditional ruler of Agoro and revealed that he had been close to resolving the issue during his previous tenure.

“This time I am coming back to resolve it permanently. I have also promised that since the senatorial road has gotten to Ekeremor Town l, we will continue that road from where it has stopped and take it to Agge,” he said.