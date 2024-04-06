‘She Fell And Died While Taking Her Bath’- 17-year-Old Boy Narrates Death Of Teenage Lover In Bayelsa

The 17-year-old boy, Lucky Okubo who was arrested by the Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command over the death of his 14-year-old girlfriend, Shallon Ebitare, has stated that she fell while taking her bath.

Okubo, according to the police, had confessed upon interrogation that he took the deceased who is a resident of Akaibiri Community in Yenagoa to a hotel, where the incident happened.

However, a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Musa Mohammed, stated that the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Alonyenu Francis Idu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of the teenager.

The statement added that the suspect who was arrested by police operatives attached to Ekeki Divisional Police Headquarters, is in custody at the SCID, Yenagoa while investigation continues to ascertain the cause of death.

“The suspect claimed that the deceased went to the bathroom to take her bath but fell, in which she sustained injuries. Sequel to this, he invited the Hotel Manager who assisted in taking the deceased to FMC, Yenagoa where she was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yenagoa while investigation continues with a view to ascertain the cause of death.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command urges the general public to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the command control emergency numbers,” the Police noted.