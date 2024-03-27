Notorious Bandit kingpin Dogo Gide Is Dead  

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide, who has been terrorising Northwest states, especially Zamfara, has passed away.

Dogo Gide died after sustaining injuries from gunshots during an encounter with the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Madada forest in Maru Local Government Area of the state on March 12, 2024.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Dogo Gide was reportedly smuggled into a hospital in Mabera, Sokoto State where he eventually breathed his last.

Dogo Gide, who had been declared a wanted terrorist, had inflicted terror across the region.

He was reportedly buried in Dandalla village in March

His presence in the hospital was allegedly facilitated by a security operative currently in custody, raising questions about possible collusion within security ranks.

The demise of Dogo Gide marks a significant victory for Nigerian security forces, particularly the combined efforts of 1 Division and 8 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Their coordinated search and rescue operation aimed at freeing abducted Kuriga pupils from Kaduna State, held hostage in Zamfara State subsequently led to the encounter with Dogo Gide and his foot soldiers in Madada, Kuyambana, and Malekete axis.

Dogo Gide’s criminal record includes affiliations with ANSARU and other top terrorist groups, with claims of responsibility for heinous acts such as downing a military helicopter in the Dansadau-Birnin Gwari axis and the abduction of students from Federal Government College Yauri.

It’s worth noting that Dogo Gide’s notoriety extends to eliminating dreaded bandit leader Buharin Daji in Zamfara State, solidifying his position as a feared figure in the region.