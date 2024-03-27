How Nigeria Can Tap Into U.S Market For GM Food Exports — NGO

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social Economic Rights (CASER), Barrister Frank Tietie, has urged the Nigerian government to explore exporting genetically modified (GM) foods to the United States.

He identified an American law that allows the import of GM foods from African countries, including Nigeria, presenting an opportunity for the country’s economic development.

Tietie offered the advice during a press briefing at Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday tagged ‘Enhancing Increased Cultivation of Tela maize and BT cowpea (both genetically modified foods) for Nigeria’s National Food Security’.

The lawyer said, “In 2000, the American congress had contemplated that Africa could grow GM foods that could be exported to the US. Unfortunately, that law was meant to last for 45 years but we can attest that Nigeria has not exploited the benefits of that law, we have only exported oil to the US instead of developing genetically modified foods that are acceptable in the US and exporting them.”

He explained that the American Congress enacted a law referred to as the African Growth and Opportunity Act of 2000 which removed import and export duties, and tax on over 1800 agricultural products coming from Africa.

“That law was also gazetted in Nigeria,” Tietie said, adding that based on international and local laws, the Nigerian government and stakeholders should work out urgent ways to ensure that the seeds of genetically modified beans and tela maize are made abundantly available to farmers so that the country can begin to experience increased yield, drug-resistant plants, and more nutritious plants that can guarantee food security.

The public interest lawyer listed several legislations that had been passed by Nigerian lawmakers to regulate the cultivation and plantation of GM foods.

“The Nigerian government as far back as 1987 had put legislation in place to encourage the application of biotechnology and genetic engineering as instruments of socio-economic development. Many people do not know that processes that include the fermentation of beer are the process of biotechnology. Taking living organisms from another living organism and introducing it to another for getting a desired purpose, is a simple definition of what biotechnology is. Making beer are traditional form of biotechnology.

“Regarding the National Centre for Genetic Resource and Biotechnology Act of 1987, as far back in 1987, Nigeria began research and development in the area of genetic engineering and biotechnology. Of course, the leaders at that time saw the benefits of what biotechnology could do to our economy.

“In 1993, Nigeria enacted another law and it is the Sheda Science and Technology Complex Act. Section 5 of that act provides for an advanced laboratory in pure and applied research in biotechnology and genetic engineering.

“I know many of us talk down on our country because of the present challenges it has had but this country is filled with a lot of persons who have foresights whether in leadership, public service or private business.

“Considering the great potential and economic attraction of biotechnology for national development, it became necessary to put together a regulatory framework. Therefore in 2015, Nigeria fully enacted the National Biosafety Management Agency Act to regulate the practice of biotechnology,” he said.

He maintained that BT cowpea (beans) and tela maize will transform the agricultural landscape in Nigeria and enhance food security for Nigeria.

He however expressed concern that the public is not well educated on advancements associated with GM foods and the world over.

The lawyer urged the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to do more in sensitizing Nigerians about GM foods.

“We maintain our support for the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) as the National authority on all issues of biosafety. If the NBMA says GM foods are safe for human consumption, then they are indeed safe without ANY adverse effects to humans, animals and the environment. Therefore we shall continue our campaign for greater application of safe modern biotechnology in agriculture to guarantee the right to food and to end hunger in Nigeria,” he added.