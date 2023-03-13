NPA Hails Workers Union’s Support In Breaking 15-Year Long Salary Stagnation Jinx

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has hailed the support of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), in breaking the 15-year long salary stagnation jinx.

It said that the support of the workers’ union was a critical success factor to the long drawn process of securing approval for increase in their salary, which had stagnated since 2008.

Commenting when he received an appreciation letter from the union for the increment in the salary, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko said “breaking the jinx of salary stagnation suffered for over a decade by the Authority’s employees was made possible with the support of the MWUN, and we remain appreciative”.

The letter referenced MWUN/MD/NPA/RFC/23 dated 6th March, 2023, was signed by the Secretary General, MWUN,Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

He added that “this critical support from MWUN has buoyed us to intensify our relentless drive towards continuous improvement in the welfare of our esteemed workers in ways not limited to monthly salary alone”.

It will be recalled that the NPA Managing Director had in November 2022 accompanied by the President General to pay an advocacy visit to headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to solicit the NLC’s solidarity towards increase in NPA workers’ salaries.

Speaking further Mohammed Bello Koko stated that “we are further delighted by the fact that our own Comrade Adewale Adeyanju is now the Deputy President of the NLC, this gives us the necessary solidarity and backing to push for more benefits for our highly valued human resources.”