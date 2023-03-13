Ex-Yobe Auditor General Jailed For Funds Diverting

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Auditor General for Local Government in Yobe State, Alhaji Idris Yahaya, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Advertisement

He was sentenced on Monday by Justice Muhammad Lawu Lawan of the Yobe State High Court.

The convict was first arraigned in November 9, 2022, by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on a one count charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of N19, 900,000.00

Yahaya had received funds from the Office of the Auditor General for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Yobe State, for the purchase of an official vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla but diverted part of the money to his personal use.

The one count charge reads: ”That you, Yahaya Lawal Idris, being the Auditor General for Local Government, Yobe State, between the 20th to 21st day of May, 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, received the sum of N19,900,000.00 via your personal account number 1001480930 with account name Alhaji Yahaya Idris domiciled in United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) from the Local Government Audit Account Number 5030030060 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc for the purchase of a brand new Toyota Corolla 2015 Model, did dishonestly misappropriated the gross sum of N10,100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only.”

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him and this set the stage for his full trial.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during his trial, counsel for the EFCC, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed called four witnesses and tendered documents which were admitted in evidence.

Delivering the judgment today, Justice Lawan held that the prosecution had proved the case against the defendant and convicted him as charged.

He consequently sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with an option of fine.

The Judge further directed the convict to pay the sum of N10, 100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira).

This is in restitution to the Yobe State Government through the EFCC and failure to do so would amounts to serving additional two years in prison.