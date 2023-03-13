NCC Directs MTN, GLO, Airtel, Others To Use Harmonised Short Codes For Data Balance, Other Services

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian network service providers have been directed to adopt harmonised short codes for services to consumers.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Communications Commission made the disclosure on Monday directing all network operators to migrate on or before May 17, 2023.

The regulator said it has adopted 13 different harmonised codes for the networks.

For instance, 303 will be for Borrow Services; 305 for STOP Service; 310 for Check Balance, and 311 for Credit Recharge.

The NCC said, “The use of harmonised short codes is aimed at achieving uniformity in common short codes across networks. This means that the code for checking airtime balance is the same across all mobile networks for the same function, irrespective of the network a consumer uses.

“With the new codes, the telecom consumers using the over 226 million active mobile lines in the country, can now use the same codes to access services across the networks.

Advertisement

“Consequently, under the new harmonised short codes regime, 13 common short codes have been approved by the Commission. They include the following codes: 300 to be used as the harmonised code for Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks; 301 for voice Mail Deposit; 302 for Voice Mail Retrieval; 303 for Borrow Services; 305 for STOP Service; 310 for Check Balance, and 311 for Credit Recharge.

“The common code for Data Plan across networks is now 312. In line with the new direction, 321 is for Share Services, while 323 is for Data Plan Balance. The code, 996, is now for Verification of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration/NIN-SIM Linkage.

“The code, 2442, is retained for Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management, while the common code, 3232, is also reatained for Porting Services, otherwise called Mobile Number Portability.”

According to the NCC, the old and new harmonised short codes will run concurrently up until the May 17, 2023.

Advertisement

The regulator said the move will enable telecom consumers to familiarise themselves with the new codes for various services.

The NCC said the initiative is in line with its regulatory modernisation programme

“It is essentially to make life much easier for telecom consumers, as it is now easier for Nigerians to memorize single codes for various services across all mobile networks they may be using, thereby improving consumer quality of experience (QoE).

“In addition, the new policy will provide opportunity for licensees in the Value-Added Services (VAS) segment of the telecoms sector to be able to use freed-up/old codes for other services, as well as enhance cohesive regulatory framework in keeping with world-class practices,” it added.