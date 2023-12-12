NSCDC Arrests Five Suspected Crude Oil Thieves In Imo, Recovers Vehicles, Others

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has arrested five suspected crude oil thieves and recovered four vehicles used by the criminals in Imo state.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Matthew Ovye, while parading the suspect in Owerri on Tuesday, said that about 30,000 litres of diesel were also recovered from the suspects.

He disclosed that four of the suspects were arrested on December 8, during an operation conducted by the Special Intelligence Squad of the corps’ Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi following a tip off at Abacheke ccommunity in Ohaji-Egbema local government area.

According to him, one of the suspects was apprehended on Monday at 4:AM by the state’s anti-vandal team at Agwa community in Oguta local government area both in Imo State.

Ovye further stated that the command, under his watch will not rest until activities of oil thieves is severely brought under control as there will be no hiding place for them in the state.

He said: “In the past, they used to move with trucks, but now they use salon cars and smaller vehicles, meaning that we have really decimated them, and they are now in hiding.

“With the C-G’s combined team and holistic synergy with sister agencies, we’ll nip this in the bud.”