EFCC Declares Former Minister Of Power Olu Ogunloye, One Other Wanted For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared Dr. Olu Ogunloye, a former Minister of Power and Steel wanted.

Ogunloye was a pioneer Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and also the Minister of State for Defence (NAVY), as well as the Deputy National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) South.

In a post on its official Facebook handle on Tuesday, EFCC said: “The public is hereby notified that Olu Ogunloye whose picture appears above is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of corruption and forgery.

“Ogunloye 75, is from Akoko North Local Government Area Ondo state. His last known address was no. 20 Sold Boneh Way, Badija Ibadan.”

In a similar post, the commission also declared Ilumoyade T. Akinwale wanted, in an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence.

Akinwale, 39, is from Ondo East Local Government Area, Ondo state.

EFCC said his Last known location was No 3 Chevron Drive, Lekki Lagos State.

