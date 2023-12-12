‘We Are Proud Of You’— Arewa Youths, Yoruba Group Hail Unubiko Foundation Chairman James Ume For Winning 2023 Gani Fawehinmi Awards

544 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Arewa Youth Assembly and the Coalition of Yoruba Youth Organization (CYYO) have hailed the Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, for emerging winner of the prestigious Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards.

The two groups made the commendation on Tuesday in separate congratulatory messages sent to THE WHISTLER.

Chief Ume was presented the award in Lagos by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre for “touching the lives of the less privileged without making noise about it.”

The Award which is named in honour of late Human Rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi is designed to reward act of Integrity, Accountability and Whistleblowing to deserving Nigerians of imperturbable characteristic, courage, selflessness and honesty.

The Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Danlami said, “Chief James Ume is one of a kind, a man whose philanthropic acts are beyond description and therefore the category of this award really fits his personality, as a matter of fact, this is a perfect explanation of the man who the cap fits so well.

“The conferment of this award not long after the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Ketu Parish, Lagos, has honoured the Ike Abam with the ‘God’s Mission Ambassadors Award’ is a testimony that indeed, he is doing God’s work on earth by changing the lives of his servants for good.

“We are proud of Chief James Ume. We hail him for his philanthropic acts, uplifting the lives of the masses and serving humanity to the best of his ability. There is no aspect in this life he has not impacted; education, health, infrastructure, trade, IT and investment in the youths, women and assisting the elderly.

“Above all, the Ike Abam (Chief James Ume) has been working silently and have never expected anything in return, a detribalize Nigerian that has extended his hand of philanthropy to all parts of this country. As Arewa Youths, we have witnessed and enjoyed so much from Ike Abam with respect to education, health and providing both financial, food and food related items to those affected by one tragedy or another.

“While we call on others to emulate you, we admonish the upcoming generation to look up to you as a role model and an icon of hope.”

Danlami explained that Ume has received different category of awards from the different geopolitical zones of the country, adding that the country is lucky to have the likes of him.

The Chairman of the CYYO, Salahudeen Adeyemi, speaking for the South West group described Ume as a “rear breed” of philanthropist.

Adeyemi said the South West is “Delighted to identify with chief Ume on this very historical event of double honour bestowed on his personality,” adding that “it is never an accident that such a man from the far eastern Nigeria is bagging a double honour in the heartbeat of western Nigeria, the centre of excellence (Lagos).”

CYYO said, “Looking at the justification presented by duo organizations, one is left with no option than to agree with the uncommon breed of chief James Ume, a detribilised Nigeria, a lover of men and women irrespective of creed, religion or ethic.

“Winning Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity award 2023 is a milestone achievement worthy of celebration, considering the rudimentary criteria required for an individual to be enlisted. Indeed chief James have distinguished himself among his generation.

“The Coalition of Yoruba Youth organization hearty felicitates with chief Ume on this historical journey of honour and urge chief to extend his education support initiatives to Yoruba land as we are envious and progressively jealous having eastern region as sole beneficiaries of this year 2023 Scholarship award of Unubiko Foundation.”

Ume has received several awards including, The Independent Newspaper’s Philanthropist of the Year, the Sun Newspapers Humanitarian Service Icon Award, the Arewa Youth Assembly’s Jagban Matasan Award, the United Towns Agency for North-South Cooperation international peace award, NANS Ray of Hope Award and NUJ’s Defender of Press Freedom Award among others.