In Compliance With NLC Strike, NUBIFIE Orders Total Shutdown Of Banks, Insurance Firms From Tuesday

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees has directed a total shutdown of the financial sector for two days starting from Tuesday, September 5.

The directive is in compliance with the warning strike notice issued last week by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

In a notice issued by the NUBIFIE Secretary General, Mohammed Sheikh and seen by THE WHISTLER, Sheikh, the Union directed all it’s zonal councils to comply with the directive of the NLC.

It reads, “In line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday 31st August, 2023 that all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two days’ withdrawer of services from Tuesday & Wednesday the 5th & 6th September, 2023.

“The directives is imperative to get the needed attention of government and warn it of its new found love of meddling in the internal affairs of unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves.

“We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duties for the two days.Your corporation in this regard will be appreciated.”

The NLC had last week declared a two-day warning strike over the hardship faces by Nigerians following the fuel subsidy removal.

The fuel subsidy was removed on May 29 during the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Congress had on August 2 staged a nationwide protest over the subsidy removal.

The Union had also warned that it would embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government does not revert to the old fuel price.

This will be the first strike to be embarked upon by the union three months after fuel subsidy was removed.