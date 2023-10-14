NUJ Commends Otti For Appointing Sports Journalist Into Management Team Of Abia Warriors Football Club

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, has commended the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, for appointing one of its members, a sports journalist and commentator, Francis Obinna Nwaubani, as the Secretary of Abia Warriors Football Club.

A release jointly endorsed by the Chairman, Victor Ndukwe and the Secretary, Adaeze Ralph Igbokwe, described the appointment as well-deserved.

It said based on the wealth of experience and contributions of Nwaubani to the development of sports in the State, the Governor has further demonstrated his love for hard work and excellence and assured that the appointee will justify the confidence reposed in him by this appointment.

The Council appreciated the Governor for his love for its members and his unwavering commitment towards identifying and appointing capable hands in the running of the State, pointing out that with the current crop of appointees, the dream of Abia dominating the national and international space in the sporting world is not far fetched.

The Council also congratulated the management team of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia and the entire Abia sports family, urging them to see their coming on board at this point in the history of the State as a challenge to build a new and enviable phase in Abia’s footballing history.

The Union assured the Governor and the management of Abia Warriors of the sustained support and cooperation of journalists in the State.