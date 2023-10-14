We Won’t Tolerate Excuses For Non-Performance, FG Warns Discos

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has warned electricity generating and distribution companies over the poor distribution of electricity to Nigerians.

Adelabu made this known to Discos and generating companies during a meeting in Abuja on Saturday.

Advertisement

This warning is coming barely a month after the national grid collapsed twice in 24 hours.

In a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations Bolaji Tunji, Adelabu said the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the issues surrounding power distribution.

According to Adelabu, “We called this meeting to learn from you and the only way to salvage a bad situation is to understand the real issues on the ground.

“Power is one of the most important things we need to energize the economy in terms of achieving the desired economic growth and Industrial development.

Advertisement

”The President has identified the power sector as a major driver of economic growth, therefore no excuse will be entertained for non-performance.”

The minister also said that the meeting will become regular to create a stable and accessible environment that will enable discussions surrounding the generating, transmitting, and distribution value chain of electricity to be reviewed and decisions reached.

He added that this development will make an impact in the power sector within two to three years.