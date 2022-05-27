NYSC Permits Batch B Registration In Unaccredited Cyber Cafes

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that prospective corps members seeking to register for the 2022 Batch B exercise can now do so at all cyber cafes, whether accredited by the NYSC or not.

The body attributed this decision to the low number of accredited Cybercafé Business Operators in Nigeria.

The NYSC made this known on its official Twitter page on Friday.

The body added, however, that registration at cyber cafés that are not accredited will be limited to only 2022 Batch B prospective corps members (PCMs) after which Batch C PCMs will be required to register at only accredited cybercafés.

“In view of the low number of Cybercafe Business Operators (CBOs) so far accredited across the nation since the launch on 10th May 2022 and in order to avoid stress and difficulties that will be experienced by the PCMs, the 2022 Batch ‘B’ online registration will be open to all Cybercafe operators whether accredited or not.

“The restriction of registration to only accredited CyberCafe Operators will now commence in full during 2022 Batch ‘C’ online registration,” the tweet read.

Earlier this month, on the 10th, the NYSC introduced the NYSC Cybercafé Business Owners (CBO) Mobile App, an online platform for accrediting and registering Cybercafé business operators who would be eligible to register PCMs.

The then NYSC DG, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the purpose of accrediting cybercafés was to prevent nefarious activities perpetuated by some CBOs such as mismatching of PCMs data, use of wrong or substandard Digi-persona scanner to register PCMs and keeping of PCMs login details in violation of Nigerian Data Protection Regulation Policy.

“In order to put an end to these negative practices, the NYSC management has resolved that only Cybercafé business operators duly registered and accredited by the Scheme through the NYSC’s CBO Online App shall henceforth access and provide services on the NYSC Portal,” Shuaibu said.