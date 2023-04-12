OAU: 500-level Student Tortured To Death For ‘Stealing Phone’ On Campus

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 500-level Civil Engineering student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, has been killed over alleged phone theft on campus.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Chizoputam, 28, allegedly stole the phone at Awolowo Hall on Monday.

It was learnt that the final-year student was handed over to the leadership of the student union who further tortured him to death.

A source in the school said, “After Chizoputam was attacked by a mob, he was handed over to the student union leaders at Ken Saro-Wiwa hall. He was later tortured severely before he was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.”

The president of the OAU student union, Olayiwole Festus, confirmed the death of the final-year student.

He explained that “he was assaulted in a mob action at Awo Hall yesterday. The student was declared dead on arrival at the Emergency Medicine Department of OAU Teaching Hospital this afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations show that the deceased was accused of having stolen a phone. While we await an official report from the law enforcement agencies, I must state that this incident is a very sad one for Great Ife Students’ Union because our Union is not a Union of barbarians but that of intellectuals.

“Arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased are being made for consequent legal actions. Our Union does not support mob actions and justice must be served in this incident. Pending investigations of this unfortunate development, the activities of the Hall Executive Council of Awo Hall are suspended immediately.”

Similarly, the management of the institution through its spokesperson, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, said an investigation is on and would make their position known after the investigation.