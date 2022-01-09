OAU Student: Show CCTV Footage Of How Adedoyin Entered Adegoke Hotel Room, Suspect’s Lawyer Tells Deceased’s Family

Counsel for Dr Ramon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Mr Abiodun Williams, has faulted the claims that close circuit television of the hotel revealed the identities of those involved in the alleged murder of a Masters student of OAU, Timothy Adegoke.

Williams in a statement on Sunday challenged any individuals who have such footage to submit it to the police or post such footage online for the whole world to see.

The counsel urged the public to disregard what he described as false claim by one Oriyomi Hamzat, who said Chief Adedoyin, his son and other member of staff of the hotel murdered the MBA student.

The statement read, “Hamza’s story is another lie from the pit of hell, he has been inciting the public against Dr Ramon Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel. The police have not released any official statement on the outcome of their investigations so far.

“Dr Adedoyin was not in the hotel at the time of the incident and could not have been seen on any CCTV footage. We are aware that Mr Hamzat has spread so many wicked and ugly contradictory tales against Dr Adedoyin and his family since the unfortunate death of Mr ( Timothy) Adegoke.

“As his legal counsels, we believe in his innocence as he was not even in Ile-Ife or has been in the hotel at least one month before the incident. These claims are just social media bullying and wicked propaganda.

“We are therefore curious to see Mr Hamzat’s CCTV footage showing our client entering Adegoke’s room and therefore urge Oriyomi Hamzat to post the footage online if only to show that his previous allegations were not deliberate efforts to incite the public against Dr Adedoyin.

He noted that the Adedoyin family had already started preparing to seek a redress in court bases on the claims.