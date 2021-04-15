Obama Predicts ‘Further Hardship’ In Afghanistan As Biden Withdraws U.S. Military

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Former United States President, Barack Obama, has said that even though it was a wise decision for the U.S. military to leave Afghanistan, the country may still face hard times ahead in view of the development.

He advised the current U.S. government to provide diplomatic support to Afghanistan as the country tries to recover from the devastating effects of war.

“Nearly a decade later, it is time to turn the page to the next chapter of our relationship with Afghanistan. There will be very difficult challenges and further hardship ahead in Afghanistan, and the U.S. must remain engaged diplomatically and through our development efforts to support the Afghan people, particularly those who have taken extraordinary risks on behalf of human rights. But after nearly two decades of putting our troops in harm’s way, it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily, and that it’s time to bring our remaining troops home. I support President Biden’s bold leadership in building our nation at home and restoring our standing around the world,” he stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that President Joe Biden on Wednesday, announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, citing the success of its troops in the Middle East country.

He disclosed this in a national address from the White House.

He said that the aim of the United States had been achieved when its military killed the Alqaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

“It is time for America to stop endless wars in Afghanistan…it is time for our forces to come home,” he said.

Recall that Bin Laden in 2001, led a brutal attack on the U.S. which saw his followers maneuvering aircrafts to crush the World Trade Center.

This attack, according to President Biden, killed over 2900 Americans.

The then President, George Bush had to give an executive order to “pursue those that threaten peace”.

This led to an invasion of Afghanistan by U.S. forces and they had been there ever since, fighting terrorist groups or perceived foe of the U.S.

Also, that executive order was renewed by successive presidents but former president Donald Trump later signaled that the military would leave the country by May 2021.

Bin Laden was killed during the administration of former president Barack Obama.