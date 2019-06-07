Sponsored

Obasa Rewarded As Lagos Assembly Returns Speaker Unopposed

Nigeria
By Richard Anyebe
The lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1 and the immediate past Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has been re-elected.

Obasa was elected unopposed during the inauguration of the 9th assembly today, Friday.

The inauguration also saw Wasiu Sanni elected as Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker after taking the oath of office announced the other principal officers who would lead the legislative business of the state.

During the inauguration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who was represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat assured the new lawmakers of good working relationship to deliver on their promises to the people of the state.

Obasa who was first elected speaker of the assembly unopposed in June 2015, is believed to have the backing of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

His unopposed emergence as speaker today, June 7, 2019 may not be unconnected to the role he played during the attempt to deny Akinwunmi Ambode a second term as governor.

Obasa as speaker led his colleagues to push for an impeachment against Ambode on January 28, 2019.

The move was however truncated due to the intervention of party leaders including Tinubu himself.

