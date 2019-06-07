Sponsored

Sponsored

UBA 900×90

Kizz Daniel Releases New Single ‘Eko’

Music
By Esther Emmanuel
Kiss-Daniel
Kiss Daniel
Whatsapp

Nigerian music star, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has released the audio to his long-anticipated single titled ‘ Eko’

The Afrobeat singer made this announcement on his Instagram handle @iamkizzdaniel, where he wrote; “Sakimakoparikaka !!! “EKO” audio out now !!!! 🇳🇬 #EKO Visuals out 14th ”

The song which was mixed by Swaps is a glowing tribute to Lagos with all its nooks and cranny depicted on this song.

RELATED

Obasa Rewarded As Lagos Assembly Returns Speaker Unopposed

Kunle Somorin Speaks On Appointment As Ogun Gov’s Chief…

Advertisement

Kizz Daniel is a Nigerian singer and songwriter popularly known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”.

Kizz Daniel was formally known as Kiss Daniel prior to changing name in May 2018 due to moves made by the former record label G-Worldwide to own the rights to the name “Kiss Daniel”.

He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case.

In November 2017, Daniel announced his split from his record label, G-Worldwide, and created his own label called FLYBOY I.N.C.

He was sued to court by the former record label but was not found guilty for any of the crimes he was accused of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Felabration Opens Free Registration Portal For Artistes

Patoranking Releases Second Studio Album, ‘Wilmer’

Nigerian Artists Exporting Afrobeats To The World

How I Bounced Back After Project Fame Mocked Me – Gospel Artist

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!