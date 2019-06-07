Kizz Daniel Releases New Single ‘Eko’

Nigerian music star, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has released the audio to his long-anticipated single titled ‘ Eko’

The Afrobeat singer made this announcement on his Instagram handle @iamkizzdaniel, where he wrote; “Sakimakoparikaka !!! “EKO” audio out now !!!! 🇳🇬 #EKO Visuals out 14th ”

The song which was mixed by Swaps is a glowing tribute to Lagos with all its nooks and cranny depicted on this song.

Kizz Daniel is a Nigerian singer and songwriter popularly known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”.

Kizz Daniel was formally known as Kiss Daniel prior to changing name in May 2018 due to moves made by the former record label G-Worldwide to own the rights to the name “Kiss Daniel”.

He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case.

In November 2017, Daniel announced his split from his record label, G-Worldwide, and created his own label called FLYBOY I.N.C.

He was sued to court by the former record label but was not found guilty for any of the crimes he was accused of.

