JUST IN: Soldiers Detain, ‘Punish’ #RevolutionNow Protesters In Abuja

Nigerian soldiers have allegedly detained some #RevolutionNow protesters at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Convener of the protest and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, shared photos of the protesters allegedly being subjected to “inhuman and degrading treatment” by the soldiers.

The photos showed the soldiers alongside some policemen surrounding the protesters who were made to lie on their face while others sat down.

Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja @AmnestyNigeria pic.twitter.com/S4dmyJxOAO — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 5, 2020

Sowore had earlier said in a tweet: “#RevolutionNow action nationwide and globally. We urge ALL Nigerian citizens home and abroad to come out to undertake mass action against tyranny, corruption, incompetence, wickedness in the highest places! We urge security forces to act rationally. FREEDOM!”

#RevolutionNow team at Victoria Island in Lagos getting ready to hit the streets in style No going back! pic.twitter.com/itoPOj1uO6 — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 5, 2020