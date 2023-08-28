Obaseki Strips Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu Of All Media Aides

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday sacked the media aides attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu with immediate effect.

Chris Osa Nehikhare, the State Commissioner for Information, in a statement directed the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities in his office.

The dissolution is coming after an ugly incident took place today at the Edo state Government House during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage.

Some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the Deputy Governor, had attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

The Deputy Governor after all attempts to allow his crew cover the event proved abortive left with his crew in anger

Shaibu arrived the venue around noon alongside some aides while the governor was making his opening remarks but some security operatives at the entrance of the hall barred the aides of the deputy governor from entering the hall.

Though the security operatives tried to offer explanations to the deputy governor amid the ensuring drama, but Shaibu insisted that his aides “must come with me”.