SERAP To Appeal N100m Defamation Judgment In DSS Suit

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The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has rejected the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court awarding N100m in damages against it in a defamation suit filed by two Department of State Services (DSS) operatives.

It described the ruling as a travesty of justice and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Yusuf Halilu delivered the judgment in Abuja on Monday, ruling in favour of DSS operatives Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele.

The court awarded them N100m in damages, reduced from the N5bn they originally sought, alongside N1m in costs and 10 percent post-judgment interest until full payment is made.

The court also ordered SERAP to publish public apologies in national newspapers and broadcast outlets.

The suit stemmed from SERAP’s September 2024 statements following an incident at its Abuja office, where it alleged that DSS operatives unlawfully invaded its premises after the organisation issued demands for investigations into alleged corruption at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

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SERAP said, “This judgment is totally unacceptable to us. It is a travesty and a serious blow to civic space in Nigeria.” The organisation further argued that the decision reflects “a troubling pattern under the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of using defamation laws to punish legitimate criticism and suppress accountability.”

It has instructed its lawyers, including Senior Advocates Tayo Oyetibo and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, to appeal. It described the case as “a textbook example of judicial harassment and a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP), designed to intimidate civil society and deter legitimate human rights advocacy.”

The organisation maintained that its statements were directed at institutional conduct rather than individuals, insisting that its publication did not name the DSS operatives involved. It also argued that there were inconsistencies in the DSS account of the incident, including discrepancies in identification details and conflicting explanations about the nature of the visit to its office.

SERAP further stated that the ruling fails to reflect the evidence presented in court and warned that it creates a chilling effect on freedom of expression and civic engagement.

According to the group, “Strategic lawsuits against public participation undermine the rule of law by diverting judicial processes from their proper purpose —justice to repression.”

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The organisation reiterated its commitment to continue its anti-corruption and transparency advocacy, saying, “We stand resolute. We will continue to defend civic space, promote transparency, and advance accountability in Nigeria.”