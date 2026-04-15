Obi, Amaechi Blame Tinubu, APC For Nation’s Woes

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A former Governor of Anambra State and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of deepening divisions among Nigerians.

Obi, who spoke during the ADC national convention, warned that the trend could worsen the country’s challenges if not urgently addressed.

He called for greater unity among citizens, stressing that national cohesion was essential to rescue Nigeria from its current socio-economic difficulties.

According to him, the country has become dangerously polarised under the present administration, which he alleged has encouraged divisions as a means of diverting attention from worsening national conditions.

“We need to work as a united Nigeria for the sake of Nigeria,” Obi said. “The country is so divided; we need unity. The present government has ensured that it remains more divided. Your unity is important. Your country is collapsing, and if you allow it to go further, it will be worse.”

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The former presidential candidate cited worsening security and poverty indicators as evidence of what he described as national decline.

“If you check the indices today, when this government came into being, Nigeria ranked number eight in terrorism; today we are number four. In the next four years, we may even become number one if nothing is done,” he said.

On poverty levels, Obi claimed that the situation had deteriorated significantly since the current administration assumed office.

“When this government came in, according to World Bank records, the poverty rate was 41.6 percent, about 88 million people. Today it is about 63 percent, about 140 million people. That means the number has almost doubled,” he stated.

He warned that failure to address the country’s economic and social challenges could have long-term consequences for future generations.

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“If we don’t do anything, what is going down will take revenge on us and our children,” Obi cautioned.

Also speaking during the event, a former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, also criticised the administration, describing it as insensitive to public concerns.

Amaechi took a swipe at claims that President Tinubu, a prominent member of the pro-democracy movement during military rule, remains uncommitted to democratic ideals.

“How can a man who said he is a democrat, who claimed he was fighting on the side of NADECO, now be seen stopping democracy?” he asked.

According to him, the government appears indifferent to public criticism.

“You call them thieves, they say they are thieves; they won’t even deny it. You call them land grabbers, they say yes, we grab land. So what are you going to tell them?” Amaechi said.

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He also criticised the government’s economic policies, particularly the tax regime, which he argued has placed additional burdens on businesses.

“Company tax is now 30 percent. If a company has N100 million, they take N30 million. What are they doing with the money?” he queried.

Amaechi further expressed concern over the growing insecurity and displacement of villagers from their communities across the country.

“I watched yesterday, in Nasarawa, people were running away from their community like in a civil war”.

He advised members of the ADC to be dispassionate in choosing the candidate that will make it easier for the party to defeat the APC in 2027.