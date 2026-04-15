Army Raids Enugu Forest, Recovers Explosives

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have launched coordinated operations in Enugu State, striking suspected hideouts of IPOB/ESN elements, recovering explosives, and intercepting ransom funds linked to kidnapping activities.

The operation, conducted under Operation EASTERN SANITY, targeted Ajali Forest in Ezeagu Local Government Area, where troops carried out a precision strike and clearance mission.

Joint forces from Sector 1, supported by the Air Component of Operation UDO KA, advanced into the forest, forcing suspected IPOB/ESN members to retreat and abandon key assets.

During the operation, troops recovered an anti-tank Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was subsequently secured by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, preventing potential casualties.

The Army stated, “On 14 April 2026, joint troops of Sector 1, supported by the Air Component of Operation UDO KA, launched a precision strike and clearance operation in Ajali Forest, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

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“The offensive forced IPOB/ESN elements into a chaotic retreat, abandoning critical assets, including an anti-tank Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The failed attempt to deploy the device underscores the group’s desperation and declining operational competence.

“Troops have since established firm dominance over the general area, sustaining aggressive clearance operations and systematically dismantling all terrorist infrastructure.

“The deliberate destruction of hideouts using chainsaws and bulldozers has stripped the criminals of cover, leaving them exposed, scattered and unable to regroup or mount any meaningful resistance.”

In a separate but related operation, troops of the 82 Division Garrison deployed in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, acted on intelligence provided by the Department of State Services to track financial activities linked to a kidnapping syndicate.

The troops intercepted ransom proceeds and arrested a suspected kidnapper during the raid. A search of the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of a pump-action rifle and N2m, believed to be ransom payments.

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The statement added, “ The suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities, for a thorough investigation to track other members of the criminal gang.

“The operation further degraded the IPOB/ESN’s operational and financial capacity. These outcomes further demonstrate that IPOB/ESN elements are steadily losing ground, resources and cohesion under sustained military pressure.”

The Nigerian Army said ongoing operations have continued to weaken armed groups operating in the region, with troops maintaining pressure through clearance missions and intelligence-led raids.

The military reiterated its resolve to sustain operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and maintaining security across the South-East, while urging residents to support ongoing efforts.