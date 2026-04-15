Simeone Hails Atletico Spirit After Dramatic Barca Triumph

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Atletico Madrid survived a valiant Barcelona fightback to progress to the Champions League semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate despite losing a thrilling quarter-final second leg 2-1 in Madrid.

With Barca trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Lamine Yamal halved the aggregate deficit with just five minutes on the clock when he slid the ball under Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso following a loose touch from former Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Nineteen minutes later the tie was level – Ferran Torres latched onto a Dani Olmo pass and drilled a fine left-footed strike into the top corner.

A raucous home crowd was silenced for seven minutes, until Marcos Llorente broke down the right flank and found Ademola Lookman in the box to restore Atleti’s aggregate lead.

Barca should have gone 3-0 up on the night just five minutes earlier, but Musso spread himself to block a diving header from an unmarked Fermin Lopez.

Torres thought he had scored Barca’s third goal 10 minutes into the second half when he met a deflection in the box with a cushioned volley into the top corner, but after a VAR check his effort was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement

The visitors continued to push but, as happened in the first leg last week, were reduced to 10 men when Eric Garcia tripped Atleti striker Alexander Sorloth as he raced onto a through ball.

Barcelona threw everyone forward and went close through headers from Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo, but were unable to produce what would have been one of the most memorable comebacks in Champions League history.

Atleti will face either Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semi-finals as they look to reach the final for the first time since 2016.

“It’s been 14 years now. Seeing the team still competing excites me,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone. “The players have changed, we’ve started over countless times, and we’re back among the top four in Europe.

“Playing in a Champions League semi-final, how wonderful. We’ll go there with all our enthusiasm and faith. We know our strengths and weaknesses. We’re ready.

Advertisement

“We’ll go there to find what we’ve been searching for for so many years.”

Simeone’s side show too much fight for Barcelona

Atleti’s intentions were clear hours before kick-off; make Barcelona as uncomfortable as possible both on the pitch and off it.

The home fans played their role to perfection, with thousands welcoming the team bus outside the Estadio Metropolitano with pyrotechnics and smoke bombs before creating a deafening atmosphere inside.

A banner held up behind one goal read: ‘Lucha por tu Camiseta’, meaning ‘fight for your shirt’. The players did exactly that.

Diego Simeone’s side did not look flustered by Yamal’s early opener, nor were they panicked when Barcelona levelled the tie with 65 minutes remaining.

Had Fermin made it 3-0 on the night and completed a remarkable first-half remontada, perhaps things would have been different. As it was, Musso saved and inadvertently caught the Barcelona midfielder with his studs to produce a nasty gash on his face.

Advertisement

The hosts stuck to their gameplan of hitting Barcelona with quick transitions, and after Lookman and Antoine Griezmann wasted presentable chances, the former stole a yard on Jules Kounde and coolly converted Llorente’s whipped cross to spark bedlam in the stands.

Former Everton and Leicester man Lookman, who won the 2024 Europa League final for Atalanta with a hat-trick, has enjoyed a superb start to life in Madrid since arriving in January.

Simeone, so often the man to get swept up in the moment, did not join in the celebrations as he gestured for everybody to calm down.

Atleti rode their luck at times in the second half and there is no denying the red card helped them, but they could have also scored themselves through Robin Le Normand and Julian Alvarez.

At the full-time whistle the collective emotional release was clear to see, not least from Koke, club captain and the only player remaining from the heartbreaking final defeat to Real Madrid in 2014.

He and Griezmann started the 2016 final as well, which ended in penalty shootout defeat to Los Blancos.