Tinubu’s Re-Election Assured by His Performance, Says Fasoranti

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The immediate past Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, says President Bola Tinubu assumed office at a critical time in Nigeria’s history.

Fasoranti, the son of Afenifere national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Akure.

He said the president had tackled many of the challenges confronting the country.

“The dividends of democracy are visible for all to see. We are not there yet, but with the reforms introduced so far, I believe we will get there.

“Look at the dollar-to-naira exchange rate; it has started declining, which reflects a stabilising economy.

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“Insecurity is also being addressed with deliberate attention. Security challenges are a global issue,” he said.

Fasoranti further noted that the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda had yielded positive results for the country.

“All we can do is support him to ensure that the initiatives aimed at strengthening our democracy are sustained by encouraging and backing these laudable projects.

“Clearly, no one has been left behind.

“I believe Tinubu has performed well. Another four-year term will further secure his legacy in the annals of history.

“In 2027, I am 110 per cent confident of his victory. I have no doubt in my mind,” he said.

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Fasoranti, who also spoke on his ambition to represent Ondo Central Senatorial District, said his decision to contest was driven by a strong desire to serve the people.

“I believe our people deserve quality representation, purposeful leadership, and committed service. I also believe we can do better than what we currently have.

“My goal is to serve my community and ensure they benefit from the dividends of democracy under the present administration, where I served as SSG.

“The state is currently on a steady path under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The best we can do is attract more federal presence in this dispensation.

“This will help stabilise ongoing programmes and sustain them while introducing fresh ideas from the federal level,” he said.

The former SSG added that, given his background and grounding in Afenifere’s Omoluabi ethos, he would remain accountable to the people.

Fasoranti said he had consulted widely and adequately prepared before joining the senatorial race, and expressed confidence in victory.

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He also noted that his experience as a physician who worked at the presidential villa for 15 years, as well as his network of allies, would be beneficial to the district.

“I am not a stranger to Abuja, and I believe returning there as a senator will greatly benefit Ondo Central.

“We are not novices when it comes to delivering development. Our track record speaks for itself,” he said.

NAN reports that Fasoranti, who was appointed SSG by Ayedatiwa in 2024, resigned on April 3 to contest the Ondo Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.