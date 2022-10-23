Obi Calls On FG To Declare Flood Emergency As He Donates Relief Materials To Anambra Victims

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to formally declare a flood emergency and put intervention modalities in place.

The LP candidate made the call in a post published on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday after visiting several communities affected by the ravaging floods in Anambra state.

Obi who said tour of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to assess the needs of victims displaced by flood will help the federal government and donor agencies on priority recovery projects.

The former Anambra governor then donated relief materials to the IDPs while commiserating with them.

“Earlier today, I also visited the flood-ravaged areas of Ogbaru in Anambra State and the IDP Camp in Atani. The infrastructural damage is extensive. In commiserating with the people,

“I promised that my needs assessment visit will help in determining recommendations to Federal and donor agencies on priority recovery projects

“In continuation of my visits to areas affected by flood, I visited parts of Anambra East and West with stakeholders; Dr Tony Nwoye, and Chief Peter “McPee” Aniekwe. Houses were submerged to the roof levels.

“I’m still wondering why the FGN have not formally declared a flood emergency and intervention modalities,” he said.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the LP presidential candidate donated five million naira to victims of flood in Benue State.

Obi urged the displaced persons to continue to have faith in Nigeria and remain hopeful that they will return to their homes as soon as possible.

“Let’s continue to have faith in Nigeria and remain prayerful to God, God will ensure that you go back as soon as possible to your houses and to your villages,” he added.

The LP candidate also called on other presidential candidates to abandon their campaigns and join him to help victims of floods across the country.