Strike: ASUU Files Fresh Appeal Against Industrial Court Ruling

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again filed an appeal against the ruling of the National Industrial Court which ordered the Union to end its 8 month strike and resume work.

ASUU’s legal representation, Femi Falana (SAN) revealed this, adding that the court had yet to fix a date for the official ruling, Punch reports.

Justice Polycap Hamman of the Industrial Court had earlier ordered the Union to end its strike.

However, the Appeal was unsuccessful as the Appeal Court also ordered the Union to call off the strike.

In line with both rulings, the union called off the strike on 13 October 2022, after which they filed the renewed appeal the next day, revealed Falana.

“The appeal was filed on October 14, 2022. However, no date for hearing yet,” Falana shared.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14th of 2022 to press home its numerous demands to the Federal Government which include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement, among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had taken the union to the National Industrial Court in a bid to have the court order them to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion filed by the FG, ruling on September 21 that the union should call off the strike immediately.

Unsatisfied with the ruling, ASUU took the matter to the Court of Appeal for review but the court asked the union to call off its strike before it can grant its request to appeal the ruling.

The court gave ASUU seven days to file an appeal after adhering to the ruling of the Industrial Court.