Obi Campaign Confirms Trending Leaked Audio, Says Conversation Was Taken Out Of Context

The campaign council of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections has confirmed a trending video of a purported conversation between it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the founder of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo.

The audio file which was first published by People’s Gazette alleged that Obi begged Oyedepo to canvass for Christian votes on the eve of the presidential elections.

While many of Obi’s supporters on social media have described the video as doctored, one of the spokesperson of the presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, confirmed the veracity of the audio clip.

Okonkwo, in a Twitter thread on Sunday, said the private conversation between Obi and the Living Faith Church founder was taken out of contest by ‘political criminals’.

The presidential spokesman said Obi was simply urging the Bishop to help him push this message of equal stake of all Nigerians in the Nigerian project to his people and the christiandom because the politicians of the other party is carrying on this campaign as if it is a religious war.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuations of ‘religious bigots’ about the tape.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the publication of this audio tape of private conversation between @PeterObi and Bishop Oyedepo.

“It is not surprising that these political criminals are trying to spin the conversation as if Obi was making a religious statement.

“Firstly, the context of the conversation was aptly put by Bishop Oyedepo when he said “All Nigerians have equal stake in this nation, nobody has the right to claim that he is dashing something to someone”.

“Peter Obi was simply urging the Bishop to help him push this message of equal stake of all Nigerians in the Nigerian project to his people and the christiandom because the politicians of the other party is carrying on this campaign as if it is a religious war.

“It is clear to everybody that the APC political party that has a Presidential Candidate, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Chairman of the Party all from one religion at a time the CJN is a Muslim is the Party that has declared religious war on Nigerians and we must all rise up together to fight this unconstitutional act of religious intolerance of other religions by APC.

“I went around with Obi on campaign train and never saw him discriminate against any religion. Of course he can’t because his Vice is a Muslim unlike APC. I resigned from APC because of their religious intolerance. Nigerians should disregard any insinuation of religious bigots about this tape.”