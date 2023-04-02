Obi’s Dream To Be President Dead With ‘Yes-Daddy’ Audio – Tinubu Campaign

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 presidential election has said any hope of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded elections was over.

Advertisement

The council stated this on Sunday while reacting to the audio in circulation allegedly said to be a conversation between Obi and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Although Obi has not reacted to the audio which has been labelled as “deepfake”, one of his spokesmen, Kenneth Okonkwo acknowledged the audio and justified the conversation while saying the audio was real.

The APC campaign council said the audio has sealed the fate of Obi in his bid to be Nigeria’s president.

A statement by Chief Spokesman of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, who also doubles as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment blamed those he called “men of God” as the real culprit in the country’s political equation.

“Having confirmed the authenticity of what is now known as the Peter Obi ‘Yes-daddy’ audio, I think the real culprit here are the so-called ‘men of God’ who allowed themselves to be used by an unscrupulous politician to seek to inflame religious passions in our dear country in the name of politics,” Keyamo said in reference to Okonkwo’s statement.

Advertisement

He added that, “So, when they were telling their hapless adherents that they heard the voice of the Lord, it was actually Peter Obi’s telephone calls they heard and not God’s voice.

“This is deceitful, shameful and disgusting. Imagine a so-called ‘man of God’ comparing notes with a politician as to what he said or what he would say on the pulpit in order to get him votes.

“I hope this sufficiently embarrasses the ‘men of God’ in Nigeria to forthwith desist from using the pulpit for politics and the Church-goers to stop being teleguided by their self-serving ‘men of God’.

As for Peter Obi who declared an election a ‘religious war’ in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like ours, the real God has just exposed him and his dream to be Nigeria’s President one day has just died a natural death.

“‘Yes-daddy’ is now permanently etched in the consciousness of the nation and we will NEVER forget!,” The statement said.