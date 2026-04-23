I Owe Buhari —Gov Radda

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Katsina State Governor Umaru Dikko Radda has declared that he will remain loyal to the family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he can never betray them.

Radda made the statement while receiving a delegation of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Daura, Mai’adua, and Sandamu Federal Constituency, who visited him to present Yusuf Buhari as an aspirant.

The governor recalled benefiting from Buhari’s goodwill over the years, particularly since 2015, and expressed gratitude for the late leader’s support.

“I can never betray Buhari’s family. I have been a beneficiary of his good reputation since the days of the CPC to date. Buhari is late now. May his soul rest in peace.

“Therefore, I wish Yusuf well and all the best in your political pursuit,” he said.

Radda emphasised that Nigeria’s democratic system allows open participation, noting that the APC would not prevent others from contesting simply because Yusuf Buhari is in the race.

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He pointed out that Buhari himself had contested elections alongside others before eventually emerging victorious, stressing that all aspirants must be given a fair opportunity.

The governor also advised Yusuf to build his own political identity as he ventures into public service.

In his remarks, Yusuf Buhari appreciated the support from stakeholders in the constituency, describing it as encouraging.

He pledged not to disappoint them and assured constituents that he would work to meet their expectations.

As part of his consultations ahead of the APC primaries and the 2027 general elections, Yusuf Buhari, alongside the stakeholders, also visited the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, to seek royal blessings.