Al-Makura Faults Sule’s Endorsement Of Wadada, Says Imposition Hasty

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Former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has criticised Governor Abdullahi Sule’s endorsement of Senator Wadada as his preferred successor, describing the move as hasty and inconsistent with due process within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Al-Makura said he was not consulted before Sule reportedly took Wadada to President Bola Tinubu as a preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship race.

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that I was not consulted. I was never consulted before any candidate was taken to the Villa to Mr President,” he said.

Al-Makura described the development as “an aberration,” stressing that it came at a time when the party had yet to release official guidelines for the selection process.

“I think to a large extent, this to me is an aberration and it’s a little too hasty at this point in time when the party has not actually brought out its guidelines for the exercise,” he stated.

He added that the move lacked the necessary consultation among key stakeholders, noting that “there was no proper consultation amongst critical stakeholders and unanimous understanding with regard to the position of the state or the party.”

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While acknowledging the governor’s right to support a candidate of his choice, the former governor insisted, “Nobody deprives the governor of his democratic and constitutional right to have a choice… but no matter how much he is in a hurry to have who will succeed him, due process must be followed.”

According to him, “We all agreed that it’s got to be direct primaries… the vehicle, the process that would be used to bring out the choice of the party would be direct primaries.”

Al-Makura expressed surprise that despite this agreement, Sule proceeded with what he described as a unilateral endorsement, saying, “I’m really shocked and surprised… it is not fair on the party, it is not fair on the stakeholders because we were never consulted.”

He further argued that, “At the point he went to the presidency to present Senator Wadada, I still believe… due process was not followed,” he said.

The former governor outlined what he considers the proper sequence in candidate emergence, stressing that, “You can only be an aspirant when you purchase the form… followed by primaries… and it is only after the general election that the person becomes a successor awaiting inauguration.

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“But from nowhere, His Excellency went to the presidency and had the temerity, with due respect, to say this is his successor when these processes have not been accomplished.”

On speculation about his preferred candidate, particularly former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, Al-Makura declined to openly endorse anyone but acknowledged Adamu’s strong presence in the race.

“It is not an issue of whether I prefer one candidate or another… the person I most prefer is the one who will ensure the party wins,” he said.

However, he noted that “I.G. Abubakar Adamu appears to be one of those that make the party attractive… and consolidate support across the state.”

Al-Makura also warned that actions perceived as bypassing due process could trigger discontent within the party and weaken its cohesion ahead of elections.

“Why the hurry? Why the haste?… whatever we have to do should be in line with what people will accept as free, fair and credible,” he said.

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“The danger in not doing that is that you provoke people who may go and do things that may not be in the interest of the party.”

Addressing comparisons with his own tenure, Al-Makura admitted he had a preferred successor in Sule but insisted he did not impose his choice.

“In my own case, yes, I had a preferred candidate… however, I did not pursue that desire at the expense of the process that is supposed to give every contestant the comfort that the process would be free and fair,” he said.

He explained that his support for Sule at the time was guided by equity considerations, particularly the need to give a senatorial zone that had never produced a governor an opportunity.

“I met with traditional rulers, critical stakeholders and groups to appeal for support… to ensure equity and justice,” he added.

Al-Makura urged adherence to party rules and inclusive engagement to maintain unity and strengthen the APC’s chances in future elections.