FAAC Disbursements Hits N5.8tn, Oil Gains, Tax Reforms Lift Revenues

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…FG Gets N2.118tn, States N2.016tn, LG Councils N1.439tn

…Oil Producing States Get Additional N327.8bn

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a total of N5.899tn to the Federal Government, state governments and local government councils in three months, according to official communiqués issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The amount, shared from revenues generated in January, February and March 2026, reflects sustained growth in distributable income to the three tiers of government amid fluctuating performance across key revenue sources such as Value Added Tax (VAT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), oil royalties, customs duties and hydrocarbon taxes.

A breakdown of the figures analysed by THE WHISTLER showed that N1.969tn was shared from January 2025 revenue, N1.894tn from February 2026 revenue, while N2.036tn was distributed from March 2026 earnings.

The March 2026 distribution, which was shared at the April 2026 FAAC meeting in Abuja, represented the highest monthly allocation within the period under review, boosted partly by a N200bn augmentation.

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Analysis of the allocations showed that the Federal Government received a cumulative N2.118tn within the three months.

From the January revenue, the Federal Government got N653.5bn. It received N675.088bn from the February 2026 distributable pool and N789.159bn from the March 2026 revenue.

The March allocation to the Federal Government was significantly higher than previous months due to its share of the augmentation fund and stronger statutory revenue performance.

Further analysis by THE WHISTLER showed that the 36 state governments collectively received N2.016tn over the three-month period.

They received N706.469bn from the December 2025 allocation, N651.525 billion from February 2026 revenue, and N657.596 billion from the March 2026 distribution.

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The figures indicate relatively stable allocations to states despite variations in national revenue inflows, a development likely to support recurrent obligations, infrastructure spending and debt servicing at the subnational level.

Local government councils across the country received a total of N1.43tn during the review period.

This comprised N513.27bn from January revenue, N456.467bn from February 2026 earnings and N468.826bn from March 2026 collections.

The allocations come amid renewed calls for greater financial autonomy for local governments and improved grassroots service delivery.

In addition to regular state allocations, oil-producing states received a cumulative N327.79bn as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The benefiting states received N96.083bn from January proceeds, N110.94bn from February 2026 revenue and N120.759bn from March 2026 earnings.

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Derivation payments are statutory entitlements meant to compensate resource-producing states from revenues generated from mineral resources.

The January FAAC communiqué showed that gross revenue available for the month stood at N2.585tn. From this amount, N104.697bn was deducted as cost of collection, while N511.585bn went to transfers, refunds and savings.

Gross statutory revenue for the month was N1.631tn, lower than the N1.73tn recorded in November 2025. However, VAT revenue rose sharply to N913.957bn, up from N563.04bn in the preceding month.

For February 2026, gross revenue stood at N2.23tn. Cost of collection was N77.3bn, while transfers, refunds and savings amounted to N259.07bn.

Gross statutory revenue declined to N1.56tn from N1.95tn in the preceding month. VAT also dropped significantly to N668.45bn from N1.08tn in January 2026.

In March 2026, gross revenue increased to N2.364tn, with N81.08bn deducted for cost of collection and N246.87bn for transfers, refunds and savings.

The month also featured a N200bn augmentation, helping to lift total distributable revenue to N2.036tn.

Gross statutory revenue improved to N1.699tn, higher than the N1.56tn recorded in February, while VAT revenue slipped marginally to N664.42bn.

FAAC communiqués also highlighted mixed performance across major tax and non-tax revenue lines.

In January CIT, Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Stamp Duties, import duty and VAT increased significantly, while oil and gas royalty as well as CET levies rose marginally.

Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) recorded notable declines.

By February 2026, oil and gas royalty and excise duty increased significantly, while PPT, Hydrocarbon Tax, CIT, CGT, Stamp Duties and VAT dropped substantially. Import duty and CET rose marginally.

For March 2026, CIT, CGT, Stamp Duties and excise duty improved strongly, while PPT, Hydrocarbon Tax, oil and gas royalty, import duty and CET declined considerably. VAT also dipped slightly.

The steady flow of FAAC allocations is expected to provide relief for governments grappling with wage obligations, infrastructure demands and rising operating costs.

For many states and local councils that depend heavily on monthly FAAC receipts, the strong disbursements may help stabilize finances and sustain public sector spending.

Analysts, however, say long-term fiscal health will depend less on shared revenues and more on aggressive domestic revenue mobilisation, diversification of exports and prudent expenditure management.