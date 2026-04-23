ICAO Audit: Nigeria Hits Record 91.4% Aviation Safety Score

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The International Civil Aviation Organization has awarded Nigeria a 91.4 per cent safety score in its latest audit of the country’s aviation sector, marking the highest rating in Nigeria’s history.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this during a high-level meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday evening, describing the development as a major milestone for the industry.

“The International Civil Aviation Organization today concluded its audit of the Nigerian aviation industry.

“The last time this audit took place was 2023. So this is an audit that takes place every three years. In 2023, Nigeria scored 70 percent which is considered very, very low in terms of safety.

“And that, of course, affects the rating of our airlines internationally too. Now, after three years of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and this team in place the DG NCAA, the MD FAAN, the MD NAMA, and the team today, the audit was concluded by the International Civil Aviation Organization. And for the first time in the history of Nigeria, since 1960, we have recorded the highest score in terms of safety of the aviation industry in Nigeria.”

He added, “We have recorded 91.4 percent This is because of the deliberate policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the kind of support he has given the aviation industry, and the type of initiatives that he has told us to initiate in the aviation industry. And the International Civil Aviation Organization is very happy with us. And this is a big thank you to the heads of the agencies.

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“The heads of the agencies have been hands-on on this issue. For more than two years, we had a central committee under my leadership.

“The ministry had to set up a committee on this audit alone because we were not happy with the last scores that we recorded. So this is out already. This is just to announce and to congratulate ourselves and everybody, even the airlines that were audited. They all contributed to this,” he said.

Nigeria’s latest score represents a significant improvement from the 70 percent recorded in the 2023 audit, which had raised concerns about safety compliance and oversight within the aviation sector.

Following that outcome, aviation authorities intensified reforms, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and improved safety oversight mechanisms, efforts which have now culminated in the improved rating.