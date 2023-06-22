Obi Condemns Proposed 114% Salary Increase For Politicians, Says Govt Should Prioritize Poverty Alleviation

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the proposed 114% salary increase for public officers describing the move as inappropriate at a time when over 130 million Nigerians are living in poverty.

Advertisement

Obi who took to Twitter to air his reservation with the plans, said the recent reform measures introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have increased living costs astronomically and public officials should focus on cutting the cost of governance and alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians.

He noted that leaders should prioritize what affects the masses and those on the lower strata of society over themselves while calling for the immediate reversal of the increment.

He said, “I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary.

“We are living in a time when an average Nigerian is struggling with many harsh economic realities, and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty. This is a moment when recent reform measures by the government have increased living costs astronomically.

“One would expect the leaders and public officeholders to focus on cutting the cost of governance, alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians. This moment calls for creative ways of pulling the majority out of poverty.

Advertisement

“Leaders should prioritize what affects the masses and those on the lower strata of society over themselves. The sacrifice, at this time in our nation, should be borne by the leaders. The increment should be reversed immediately, and the savings should be devoted to fixing education, healthcare and poverty alleviation especially in the remote rural areas,” he added.

The proposed 114% salary increase for public officer had drawn strong criticism from Nigerians although the RMAFC clarified that the proposal was yet to be signed into law.