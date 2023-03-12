Obi Condemns ‘Terrorist’ Attack On Southern Kaduna, Wants Perpetrators Brought To Book

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi, has condemned Saturday’s attack in Southern Kaduna which resulted into the death of 17 persons.

Obi in a condolence message posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday said the job of securing Nigeria and Nigerians must be prioritized by any serious government.

While urging security agents to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, the former Anambra state governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

“Some of the cardinal principles of my pact with Nigerians is the responsibility to protect and fight insecurity to the barest minimum. I am, therefore, always saddened by the reports of violence, terror attacks and criminality in any part of the country.

“I am shocked by the reports of terror attack on Ungwan Wakili community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State with high casualties. I condemn the act in its entirety.

“The job of securing Nigeria and Nigerians must form the top priority of any serious government in power. In building a New Nigeria, where Nigerians can feel safe and free, the security agents must live up to their duties.I urge them to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to book.

“May God grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives in this terrorist attack and console their bereaved families,” the tweet read.

Armed men had on Saturday invaded Ungwan Wakili community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing 17 persons.

According to the Chairman of the local government, Francis Sani Zimbo, all Mobile Police checkpoints within the affected communities were withdrawn before the attack fueling rumours of a collaboration between the gunmen and state actors.