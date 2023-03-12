Barca, Real Madrid Clash Over £7.4m Bribe Scandal

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Real Madrid have said that it will testify against arch-rivals, Barcelona, when the corruption case against the Catalan club opens in court.

On Sunday, Madrid President Florentino Perez called an emergency meeting to discuss the corruption charges faced by Barcelona.

They concluded that they will back the corruption charges faced by thair rival over money paid to the vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

A Spanish court heard on Friday that Barcelona have been indicted for “corruption”, “breach of trust” and “false business records.”

The prosecutors alleged the Catalan club paid £7.4m to Negreira and his company in return for a favourable refereeing.

But Barcelona said the payments were made to Dansil 95 between 2001 and 2018.

Barca said Dansil 95 was an external technical consultant and was paid to compile video reports related to professional referees.

The aim was to complement the information required by the coaching staff.

The prosecutors indicted former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, as well as Negreira.

The prosecutors alleged, “FC Barcelona obtained and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira so that, in his capacity as vice-president of the technical arbitral committee (CTA) and in exchange for money, the latter carries out actions tending to benefit FC Barcelona in decisions by the referees.”

Madrid board during the meeting on Sunday said having “inspected the serious accusations. Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost concern regarding the gravity of the facts and reiterates its confidence in the legal system.

“The club has agreed that, in defence of its legitimate rights, it will appear at the trial when the judge opens it up to the affected parties.”

But replying, Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER that the club was a victim of a campaign to harm its reputation.

Larpota urged supproters to be “calm” despite the involvement of other clubs.

“Barça is innocent of the accusations made against it and is the victim of a campaign, that now involves everyone, to harm its honorability. It is no surprise, and we will defend Barça and prove that the Club is innocent. Many will be forced to rectify,” he tweeted.