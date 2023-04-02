Obi Disowns Kenneth Okonkwo, Says Viral Audio ‘Deep Fake Aimed At Promoting Religious Tension’

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from Kenneth Okonkwo, one of his spokesmen during the election, describing the purported audio recording of a telephone conversation between him and the Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, as deep fake.

Obi said the audio was created by the All Progressives Congress, APC, as part of its propaganda to distract attention from the controversial victory of its candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

Recall INEC had declared Bola Tinubu of the APC the winner of the disputed election described by both local and international observers as flawed and below expectations.

On Saturday, an audio was published alleging that Obi sought the assistance of Oyedepo to help him win some states.

One of his spokesmen during the campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo acknowledged the audio and justified why the former Anambra State toed that line amid accusation of resorting to religion as a tool for the election.

He clarified that Obi did not attempt in any way to use religion as a tool rather that the APC which floated a Muslim-Muslim ticket did and should be accused of that.

But a statement on Sunday by the Head, Obi Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, said the viral audio further confirms the desperation of the APC.

“It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned,” Onifade said.

He pointed out that, “While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.

“From the show of shame in Portharcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully,” the statement said.

He stressed that, “Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe.

“We will therefore like to advise our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.

“That is more important than to expect those who ran election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are.”