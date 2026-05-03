NDC Gains Momentum As Obi, Kwankwaso Join Party

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Dickson Hails Duo As Nigeria’s Biggest Political Brands

…Obi Warns Against Political Interference, Litigation

…Kwankwaso Calls For Mass Registration Ahead Of Deadline

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) recorded a major political boost on Sunday as former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, and ex-Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, formally aligned with the party, in a development that could reshape the country’s opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The high-profile reception, held at the Guzape residence of the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, drew key figures of the NDC’s National Working Committee, party stakeholders, and supporters from across the country.

Advertisement

Obi had dumped the Labour Party in December for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Kwankwaso left the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in March for the ADC, with both men forming an alliance to fly a single ticket under the party.

However, the ADC has been hampered by a leadership crisis, with multiple court cases that may hinder the party from fielding candidates for the 2027 election.

Giving signals before dumping the ADC, Obi blamed the development on external interference and anti-democratic tendencies, which he said could not allow a free and credible process toward actualising the dream of changing the country.

Similarly, Kwankwaso said he and his supporters left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal problems that made their stay perilous.

“The ADC has now also been forced into this difficulty.

Advertisement

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations – including with leaders from the NDC, PRP, and others – to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time.”

However, welcoming the new entrants on Sunday, Dickson described Obi and Kwankwaso as “the biggest political brands in our nation,” expressing confidence that their entry would significantly strengthen the party’s vision and national appeal.

“On behalf of the national chairman, the National Working Committee, and members of our party across Nigeria, I welcome you to the NDC – one of the youngest but fastest-growing political parties in the country,” Dickson said.

“This is a party with no faction, no litigation, and one that is prepared to box above its weight.”

He emphasized that the NDC had, within a short period, earned the trust of Nigerians through its ideological commitment to service, unity, and grassroots engagement.

“We know what you are bringing on board. Nigerians know what you are bringing to this party,” he added, noting that while the party would follow due electoral processes, the calibre of its new members had already energized its base nationwide.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Kwankwaso said the decision to join the NDC followed extensive consultations and a shared ideological alignment with the party’s leadership, particularly on issues of education, security, and national unity.

“We came here to consult with the leadership of this party, and we discovered that we are on the same page – believing in education, empowerment of youth and women, security, and a peaceful, united Nigeria,” he said.

The former presidential candidate urged Nigerians, including those in the diaspora, to take advantage of the party’s ongoing registration process, noting that the window for enlistment was closing soon.

“We realised that the party is submitting its register very soon, so this is the time for all those who believe in progress and peace to register. By the grace of God, we have decided to register today,” Kwankwaso announced.

Also speaking, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to building a united and prosperous Nigeria through the NDC, stressing that the party’s focus would remain on addressing critical national challenges rather than internal conflicts.

“We are coming here to be part of a peaceful family that will work hard to build a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria that works for everyone,” he said.

Obi, however, used the occasion to raise concerns about what he described as political interference and judicial distractions in party affairs, which he said had undermined democratic processes.

“We are pleading with the government of today – for the sake of democracy – please don’t come here to make trouble. We want peace,” he cautioned.

“We also appeal to the judiciary to quickly resolve cases so parties can focus on building the nation.”

The former Anambra governor lamented Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges, contrasting the country’s situation with other developing nations, and called for urgent reforms.

“We want to build a country where a child of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” Obi said.

“We don’t want to spend our time in litigation; we want to focus on issues affecting ordinary Nigerians – poverty, insecurity, and economic decline.”

He further urged party members and supporters to avoid unnecessary legal battles, encouraging them instead to mobilise grassroots support ahead of the elections.

“The register is about to close; this ship is about to sail. Do everything possible to join,” he added.