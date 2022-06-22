Obi, Kwankwaso Gain One Senator Each As Fresh Defections Hit APC, PDP

The Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party have each gained one senator as new wave of defections hit the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The latest defection to hit the APC is by Haliru Jika who represents Bauchi Central senatorial district, on the platform of the APC who defected on Wednesday to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

His official announcement was contained in a letter addressed to and read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

While not giving any reason for his defection, the letter read, “I hereby wish to notify you of my defection from the APC to the NNPP whose ideals is in line with my political aspirations.”

Similarly, in a separate letter read by Lawan, Imo senator, Francis Onyewuchi, also defected to the Labour Party through a letter of notification which was read on the floor during plenary PDP.

Onyewuchi reportedly joined the Labour Party in Imo State on Tuesday and has since emerged candidate for the Imo East senatorial poll.

He too did not give any reason as his letter read, “This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters. This will enable me participate fully in the movement for a new Nigeria.”

On Tuesday, Lawan announced the defections of three senators – Francis Alimekhena (Edo North) and Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North) who defected from the APC to the PDP and Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South) who left the APC to the NNPP.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the LP while Rabiu Kwankwaso is the presidential candidate of the NNPP.

Recall former Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and Adamu Aliero – both from Kebbi State had defected to the PDP last week.