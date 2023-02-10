Obi Retains Lead As Fresh Bloomberg Poll Puts Him Ahead Of Tinubu, Atiku

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A new poll by one of the leading finance-media corporations, Bloomberg, has predicted that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will win the forthcoming presidential polls.

The results of the survey which was published on Friday said Obi scored 66% among voters who have decided. Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) obtained 18% of decided voters and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party tallied 10%.

Obi had scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that was released by Bloomberg in September when the official election campaign kicked off.

Earlier this week, a poll conducted by Stears, an African data and intelligence company, said Obi is the only candidate among all the contenders to achieve at least 25% of the vote in five out of six geopolitical regions.

The poll put the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu at second position with 25% of the vote in four geopolitical regions, while Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured 25% of the vote in only two geopolitical zones.