Obi: S/East Coalition Calls For Soludo’s Impeachment

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) says it is currently lobbying relevant stakeholders to actualise the impeachment of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as governor of Anambra State.

The move is in response to recent comments by Soludo against Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

Soludo had, during a ChannelsTV interview, said Obi’s investments in Anambra when he was governor were ‘next to nothing. As if that was not enough, he added that Obi would not win the election.

Against this backdrop, the coalition has called on ‘the speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment to save Anambra people such national embarrassment by a supposed professor.

The coalition stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka on Tuesday. It was signed by its president general, Goodluck Ibem.

Ibem said, “We want the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguarded statement against Obi is his opinion, and not the opinion of his family. His own biological son had said Obi is the best presidential candidate contrary to his father’s statement.

“Soludo is alone on his attack against Obi. Anyone who might have paid him for such hatchet job should go and ask him for a refund, because his statement does not hold any water. Time to impeach Soludo is now.”

The coalition also said Friday, November 25, 2022, would be used for refuse dumping at the gate of the Anambra State Government House because Soludo committed a ‘sacrilege’.

Quoting him, “Dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who commits sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching the person some lessons.

“The Igbo nation is big and blessed. It should not be toyed with by anyone. That Soludo is the governor of Anambra today is not of his making, but the making of God using Anambra people to vote him into office.”