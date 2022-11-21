I Was Impeached By ‘An Unlawful Assembly’- Ex-Ekiti Speaker Narrates Ordeal

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Olugboyega Aribisogan, has berated his impeachment and the suspension of 7 lawmakers on Monday.

Aribisogan was sacked by 17 members of the Ekiti House of Assembly as speaker while 7 of his loyalists in the house were suspended.

The ex-speaker while reacting to his impeachment condemned the process as he alleged that the state assembly chambers were invaded to conduct an unlawful process.

In a statement issued to newsmen, he said, “seven disgruntled members at the unparliamentary hour of 6.00am, today 21st November, 2022 illegally invaded the House of Assembly Chambers.

“Ekiti people are aware that the House of Assembly adjourned sitting sine die after the election of Rt. Hon. Aribisogan as Speaker on 15th November, 2022. Our people are also aware that a detachment of armed policemen took over the premises of the Assembly Complex since the early hours of Wednesday, 16th November thereby preventing the legislature from undertaking its constitutionally prescribed duties.

“This morning, seven disgruntled members of the House were shepherded into the Assembly Chamber by the policemen for a session that can only be described as an unlawful gathering and definitely not a plenary sitting because, the gathering was not convened in accordance with Order V, Rule 18 (1) of the House Rules. In view of the fact that the presence of the members in the Chamber was in contradiction of the House Rules, the purported impeachment of Mr. Speaker and suspension of seven members is illegal, ultra vires, null and void and of no effect. The actions are not legally sustainable and would definitely be quashed by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Aribisogan explained that, “The Order II, Rule 9 of the House Rules clearly prescribe that before the Speaker can be removed from office, he must be served with a formal notice of allegations and given a period of 72 hours to respond.

“The Rules further state that such response will be reviewed by an Adhoc Committee set up by the House for that purpose before a vote on impeachment of the Speaker can be taken on the floor of the House. The unlawful assembly of today was so stepped in illegality that the disgruntled members did not care to pretend to comply with these Rules in carrying out the purported impeachment of the Speaker. “

He added that the members present at the assembly did not meet the statutory number of seventeen which the House Rules state can impeach a Speaker.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby call on the Government and people of Ekiti State and all constituted authorities to note that Rt. Hon. Olugboyega Aribisogan remains the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly. While we urge Ekiti people to be watchful, they should remain calm in the face of the gross subversion of democratic principles which took place in the House of Assembly today. We remain confident that justice and the rule of law will prevail, “he stated.