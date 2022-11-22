Qatar 2022: What Messi Said As Argentina Face Saudi Arabia

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Raining Copa America Champions, Argentina are facing their Group C rival, Saudi Arabia in the group opener.

Lionel Messi is the man most fans are waiting to watch in the fixture which holds Tuesday in the Lusail Stadium.

Messi is playing his fifth FIFA World Cup and this may likely be the last time he would be appearing at the Mundial.

Argentina and Saudi have met four times with the South American giants winning two of the encounters, while the other two ended in a draw.

Saudi Arabia Players In Celebration Mood

Argentina is among the three South American teams, alongside Brazil and Uruguay, to have won the Mundial in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina has not their last 36 matches and are in excellent form.

Their talisman, Messi, during his pre-match interview, told supporters that the team will put up its best form against the Arabian team.

Lionel Messi During Argentina- Saudi Arabia Pre-match Interview

He said, “I feel very good physically. I came here in very good shape, both physically and personally. Anxiety and nervousness exist, for most players in our team, it’s their first World Cup. It will be a tough game.

“This World Cup is very special for me. Probably the last one to try and achieve my dream. Many people are supporting us. I feel very grateful for the love I received.

“The fact that we are very united and know our playing idea, is what makes us confident. I always said I want more and we have to try again and again. I always want more, hopefully, we will do well.

“We will try to present our best levels against Saudi Arabia.”