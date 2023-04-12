Oby Ezekwesili Set To Celebrate 60th Birthday

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two-time minister and political figure, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, turns 60 this year and plans are underway to celebrate her.

Her family has announced that the celebration will be held for two days, a pre-birthday Symposium on April 27th and a Thanksgiving and Reception on April 28th.

The Symposium, is themed, ‘Living a Life of Purpose and Input’, and will hold by 1 pm at the Merit House in Maitama Abuja.

The Thanksgiving service will hold by 1 pm at the Redeemed Christian Church of God- The Everlasting Arms Parish in Garki Abuja, while the reception will hold at the Rainbow Event Marquee, Garki Abuja, by 3:30 pm.

The Symposium is open to the public however, the thanksgiving service and reception are strictly by invitation.

A celebrated politician and public figure in Nigeria, Ezekwesili served as the Minister of Solid Minerals from June 2005- June 2006 under appointment by the then Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

She was subsequently appointed as the Minister of Education, a position she held from June 2006 till April 2007.

Ezekwesili also served as the Vice president of the World Bank’s Africa Region from May 2007 till May 2021.

She contested for the office of the President of Nigeria under the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) but eventually withdrew from the race in January 2019 as a result of differing values and visions with her political party.

She has received numerous awards and accolades including, the national award for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), she was recognized by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in 2015, she won the Forbes Woman Africa Social Influencer Award for her efforts on the #BringBackOurGirls campaign in 2019, she was selected as a 2020 Global Leadership Awards honoree, and a host of others