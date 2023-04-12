KOGI: Abuja Court Nullifies APC Delegates’ List For Guber Primary Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared the All Progressive Congress delegates list for the forthcoming governorship primary election null and void.

Advertisement

Justice James Omotosho gave the judgment in a suit filed by Realwan Okpanachi and some aggrieved members of the party who had contended before the court that the ward and local government congresses conducted by the APC on February 7 contravened electoral guidelines and the party constitution.

But the APC in the state had urged the judge to decline jurisdiction over the internal affairs of a political party.

However, the judge agreed with the plaintiff that the APC breached the Electoral Act when it concocted a purported delegates list without a valid nomination process.

Subsequently, he nullified the APC list already sent by the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The court also ordered APC to conduct fresh special ward and local government congresses wherein its delegates will emerge in line with the Electoral Act.